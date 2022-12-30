Left Menu

Romanian prosecutors want Andrew Tate's arrest to be extended

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian prosecutors asked a Bucharest court on Friday to extend by 30 days the arrest of ex-kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate, prosecutors from the anti organised crime unit said in a statement.

Tate was detained on Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

He has declined to comment but his lawyer has confirmed he has been detained.

