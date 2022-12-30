Left Menu

High-level committee discusses issues confronting implementation of Juvenile Justice Act in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:07 IST
A high-level committee headed by Acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Justice Tashi Rabstan on Friday met here and discussed issues confronting the proper implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The meeting, which among others was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, R K Goyal and Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, also reviewed the pendency of cases before the Juvenile Justice Boards across J-K and ascertaining the reasons for delay in disposal of these cases, he said.

He said the meeting impressed upon the stakeholders to ensure the constitution of juvenile justice boards, child welfare committees, special juvenile police units and appointment of child welfare officers in tune with the Juvenile Justice Act.

It also resolved that the composition of child welfare committees, district child protection units, special juvenile police units and nomination of child welfare police officers and child welfare officers should be reflected on the website of the departments concerned for the information of the general public, the spokesman said.

The meeting also called for an awareness campaign through the officers of legal services, police and social welfare department on the Juvenile Justice Act, so as to educate the public about it and steps being taken by the government for care and protection of children, he said.

