Left Menu

Toddler critical after being mauled by stray dogs

I somehow chased them away with a wooden plank and rescued him, she said.The child was rushed to the hospital with the help of neighbours and he is being treated now, she added.Several places in Kerala have been facing stray dog menace for some time and over 20 people have succumbed to rabies this year alone, according to figures.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:44 IST
Toddler critical after being mauled by stray dogs
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-month-old child suffered serious injuries all over the body after a pack of stray dogs attacked him in front of his house in Kollam district of Kerala on Friday.

The boy, a native of nearby Mayyanadu, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, family members said.

The incident happened when the child was playing in front of the house and his grandmother had just stepped inside the house after giving him food, they said.

Hearing the screams of the child, the woman rushed to the front yard of the house and got shocked seeing around 25 stray dogs mauling him.

''The incident happened when I just went inside the house for a while to take something. There were at least 25 dogs around the child. I somehow chased them away with a wooden plank and rescued him,'' she said.

The child was rushed to the hospital with the help of neighbours and he is being treated now, she added.

Several places in Kerala have been facing stray dog menace for some time and over 20 people have succumbed to rabies this year alone, according to figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022