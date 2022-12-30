Toddler critical after being mauled by stray dogs

An 18-month-old child suffered serious injuries all over the body after a pack of stray dogs attacked him in front of his house in Kollam district of Kerala on Friday.

The boy, a native of nearby Mayyanadu, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, family members said.

The incident happened when the child was playing in front of the house and his grandmother had just stepped inside the house after giving him food, they said.

Hearing the screams of the child, the woman rushed to the front yard of the house and got shocked seeing around 25 stray dogs mauling him.

''The incident happened when I just went inside the house for a while to take something. There were at least 25 dogs around the child. I somehow chased them away with a wooden plank and rescued him,'' she said.

The child was rushed to the hospital with the help of neighbours and he is being treated now, she added.

Several places in Kerala have been facing stray dog menace for some time and over 20 people have succumbed to rabies this year alone, according to figures.

