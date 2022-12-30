Left Menu

Missing Chinese Woman: A spy story that never was!

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:38 IST
Missing Chinese Woman: A spy story that never was!
  • Country:
  • India

Mysterious Chinese woman suspected of spying on the Dalai Lama – screamed media outlets in Bihar on the day His Holiness began his annual discourses at Bodh Gaya, returning to the pilgrim town after a gap of two years.

As the word went out that police has released sketches of Song Xiaolan, gaunt and scalp covered with closely cropped hair, along with her passport and visa numbers, headline hunters could have been excused for thinking that they had found something ''big''.

However, after a thorough investigation, police found that it was a simple case of a lady who had inadvertantly overstayed in the country on an expired visa.

“She has been slapped with a Leave India notice following visa violation. We are going to hand her over to the authorities concerned for repatriation”, said J S Gangwar, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), as he sought to ward off queries from journalists who were refusing to believe that it was a case of much ado about nothing.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, after all, remains a persona non grata in China, a country with which India has along standing border dispute. Security concerns accompany the messenger of peace wherever he goes ever since he escaped Tibet in 1959 after Chinese bloodily put down an uprising in the `Roof of the World'. His visit to Bodh Gaya a few years ago was marked by a low-intensity blast carried out by a Bangladesh-based terror outfit.

Nonetheless, a statement issued by the Gaya police makes it amply clear that Song was never suspected of espionage, leave alone terrorist activities, though she is evidently not a regular traveller from abroad either, landing on Indian soil for mundane reasons.

According to the Gaya police, the woman was self-willed enough to have fallen in love with spirituality, despite having been born in an avowedly atheist country, and she arrived in the land of the Buddha, way back in October, 2019 and simply forgot that visas are things of the world, governed by laws laid down by nations.

According to the police, she was supposed to have stayed for not more than three months. She, however, has stayed back for more than three years. In the meantime, she briefly visited Nepal, apparently on a spiritual quest, where she befriended a local woman and, with her, returned to India.

The two women, both of whom were picked up by the police from a guest house in Bodh Gaya, have confessed to having settled down in Mc Leodganj, a town in Dharamshala district of Himachal Pradesh, often called a “mini Tibet”, apparently driven by a desire to be close to the Dalai Lama.

They came to Bodh Gaya on December 22, the date on which the Dalai Lama also arrived on his annual retreat, but by the time the police had been sounded off by the foreign department that Xiaolan was a persona non grata.

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022