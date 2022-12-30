Left Menu

Sebi slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on Asit C Mehta Investment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 21:32 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on Asit C Mehta Investment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 15 lakh on Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediaries for violating regulatory norms.

Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediaries (noticee) is a Sebi registered stock broker.

The order came after Sebi along with BSE, NSE and Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) conducted a joint inspection of the books of accounts and other records of noticee and examined the compliance with various regulatory norms during the period from April 2019 to July 2020.

In its order, Sebi said that the the entity was involved in gross misconduct, wherein, it has been found to be indulged in - misusing of its clients' funds, reported incorrect margin to NSE and BSE in F&O (Futures & Options) and Commodity Derivatives (CD) segment and further funding its clients beyond T+2+5 amounting to Rs 6.32 crore.

Also, the regulator observed that it found discrepancies in uploading the contact details of noticee's clients, gross discrepancy in calculation of net worth, incorrect reporting of net worth to exchanges.

In a separate order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on an individual for manipulating the share price of Radha Madhav Corp Ltd (RMCL).

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities in the scrip of RMCL during the period September 2016 to February 2017.

Pursuant to investigation, the regulator found that individual -- Sonal Vijay Mehta -- through her peculiar trading pattern, wherein she had executed buy orders on BSE of miniscule quantities and had substantially contributed to the positive Last Traded Price (LTP) in the scrip of RMCL.

Mehta manipulated the price of scrip and created a misleading appearance of trading in the scrip of RMCL during the investigation period, according to the Sebi order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022