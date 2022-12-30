Left Menu

Odisha govt reshuffles 11 SP level IPS officers

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 21:51 IST
In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the Odisha government on Friday transferred at least 11 Superintendents of Police (SP), an official notification issued by the Home department said.

Jagatisinghpur SP Akhilesvar Singh on being promoted to the DIG rank has been appointed as DIG, State Armed Police (SAP).

Similarly, on promotion to the rank of DIG, Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai has been transferred and posted as DIG, Angul, while Bhadrak SP Charansingh Meena is the new DIG Fire Service and Home Guards.

Balasore SP Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra has been posted as SP Angul while Jajpur SP Rahul PR will be the new SP of Jagatsinghpur in place of Akhilesvar Singh.

Angul SP Jagmohan Meena will be the new SP, Ganjam, while L Divya the new SP, Vigilance, Pratyush Diwakar new Sundargarh SP and Vinit Agarwal the new Jajpur SP.

Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhadrak while Sagarika Nath is the new SP of Balasore, Gundala Reddy R SP Nuapada and Suvendu Patra SP of Kandhamal district.

Abhinav Sonkar, at present SDPO, Kesinga in Kalahandi district is transferred and posted as SP, Koraput. Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra will be the SP of Dhenkanal.

