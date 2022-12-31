Left Menu

Three charged in fatal shooting of USPS mail carrier

Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr, 26, are accused of shooting and killing the mail carrier, and Shanelle McCoy, 34, is accused of providing false statements to law enforcement, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance videos showed two suspects following Cross for about an hour on December 9.

PTI | Milwaukee | Updated: 31-12-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 00:49 IST
Three charged in fatal shooting of USPS mail carrier
  • Country:
  • United States

Three people have been charged in federal court in connection with the fatal shooting of US Postal Service employee Aundre Cross, federal prosecutors in Milwaukee announced on Thursday. Cross, 44, was delivering mail in Milwaukee on December 9 when he was shot and killed. Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr, 26, are accused of shooting and killing the mail carrier, and Shanelle McCoy, 34, is accused of providing false statements to law enforcement, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance videos showed two suspects following Cross for about an hour on December 9. After exiting a vehicle without license plates, someone approached Cross from behind, and a gunshot is heard.

The vehicle belonged to McCoy. She told law enforcement that she was using the vehicle at the time of the shooting to make DoorDash deliveries. However, investigators found footage of McCoy using a different vehicle — one that belonged to Ducksworth — at that time to make deliveries, and switching back to her own vehicle later. It was not clear why Cross was shot. He had worked for the USPS for 18 years. A former co-worker said he had four children, and others remembered him for his positive attitude. US Attorney Gregory Haanstad said the police worked with the FBI, the US Postal Inspection Service and other federal, state and local partners to deliver the charges. “If you harm one of our employees, we will find you and put you behind bars,'' Kai Pickens, the acting inspector-in-charge of the Chicago Division US Postal Inspection Service, said in a statement. Ducksworth's attorney, Robert LeBell, said he'll know more about the case after prosecutors turn over evidence to him but promised to defend Ducksworth as ''vigorously as possible to make sure his innocence is protected.'' McCaa and McCoy's attorneys didn't immediate return messages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
2
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
3
Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

 United States
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022