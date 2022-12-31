Maha: Two booked for demanding bribe

Police have registered a case against two persons, including a peon working with a government office in Thane district of Maharashtra, for allegedly separately demanding bribe from a man for getting an order in his favour, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday. The case against the duo was registered by the Thane district rural police, it said. The peon works at the tehsildar office in Shahapur. He demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for arranging a favourable order in connection with a case and making available its copy from the tehsildar. Another accused, a private person, also demanded Rs 3 lakh from him for the same purpose, the ACB said in a statement. The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the duo. Following a probe, the ACB filed the case against them at Shahapur police station on Friday, it added. Further probe into the case is on.

