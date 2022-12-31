Maha: Man gets imprisonment for life for killing colleague

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a 28-year-old labourer to imprisonment for life for bludgeoning a colleague to death and injuring two others. Principal district and sessions judge Abhay J Mantri on Thursday found the accused guilty of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

Additional public prosecutor AP Ladwanjari informed the court that the accused and the victims worked as sweepers with a company and were involved in a petty dispute over cleaning of toilets at Raymond Ground.

On February 4, 2018, the victim and others were playing cards, when the accused arrived with a crowbar and attacked him and injured the others, he said.

The victim died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while two others were injured in the attack.

The judge relied on eyewitness accounts presented by the prosecution and the evidence before the court to convict the accused, the lawyer said.

