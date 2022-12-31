Left Menu

Maha: Man gets imprisonment for life for killing colleague

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 15:28 IST
Maha: Man gets imprisonment for life for killing colleague
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a 28-year-old labourer to imprisonment for life for bludgeoning a colleague to death and injuring two others. Principal district and sessions judge Abhay J Mantri on Thursday found the accused guilty of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

Additional public prosecutor AP Ladwanjari informed the court that the accused and the victims worked as sweepers with a company and were involved in a petty dispute over cleaning of toilets at Raymond Ground.

On February 4, 2018, the victim and others were playing cards, when the accused arrived with a crowbar and attacked him and injured the others, he said.

The victim died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while two others were injured in the attack.

The judge relied on eyewitness accounts presented by the prosecution and the evidence before the court to convict the accused, the lawyer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022