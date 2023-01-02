Left Menu

Government working to lowering electricity tariffs: President Ruto

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:59 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kenya

President William Ruto has said the government is working towards lowering electricity tariffs.

The government, he observed, will prioritize low-income earners and manufacturers in the tariff review process.

"In three months, we will have public consultation to ensure that we have tariffs that are affordable to those at the bottom of the economic pyramid and our manufacturers."

He was speaking during a New Year Sunday service at Siloam Ministry, Bamburi, Mombasa County. First Lady Rachel Ruto and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir among other leaders accompanied the President.

The President also said the government will work to end Kenya's debt burden, which was affecting service delivery.

He encouraged Kenyans to plant trees to reverse the adverse effects of climate change.

(With Inputs from APO)

