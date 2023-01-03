300 cartons of liquor being smuggled from Chandigarh to Punjab seized

The Excise Department of Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib has seized 300 cartons of liquor being allegedly smuggled from Chandigarh to Punjab, officials said on Tuesday.

''The Excise Department Fatehgarh Sahib and Excise Police seized 300 cartons of smuggled Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) with an estimated value of Rs 7 lakh, which was being smuggled from Chandigarh to Punjab,'' a spokesperson of Punjab's Excise Department said.

After getting a tip-off, vehicle checks were being conducted near Madhopur in Fatehgarh Sahib late on Monday evening when a truck was intercepted, an official statement said.

The official said 300 cartons of IMFL marked ''for sale in Chandigarh only'' were found concealed in the vehicle, it said.

Liquor of three different brands were recovered. The official said an FIR in this regard has been filed under the Excise Act and one person was arrested from the spot.

Punjab Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has directed the department to thoroughly probe the case so that the strictest action could be taken against people involved in the liquor smuggling, the spokesperson said. ''The minister has directed the department to follow zero-tolerance against illicit liquor trade,'' the spokesperson said.

