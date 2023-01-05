Left Menu

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:09 IST
11 terrorists killed during Pakistan security oepration
Security forces killed 11 terrorists, including two suicide bombers, during a search operation in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, an ISPR statement said.

Important commander Hafeezullah Tore alias Tore Hafiz was among those killed in the operation conducted in Wana district, headquarters of South Waziristan bordering Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan said.

It also said that forces seized huge quantities of arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.

The terrorists killed were wanted in various attacks on security forces convoys as well as police installations.

A major terror attack was averted with the killing of the terrorists, the statement said.

