U.N. chief disbands fact-finding mission into Ukraine prison attack
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:23 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has disbanded a fact-finding mission into a July attack in the front-line Ukrainian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists, because the U.N. mission cannot deploy to the site, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.
Russia and Ukraine both requested an investigation, which Guterres had announced in August.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
