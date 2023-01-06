Train carrying Russian troops arrives in Belarus -defense ministry
A train carrying Russian troops and equipment has arrived in Belarus, Minsk's defense ministry said on Friday.
Belarus, which is closely allied with Moscow, said on Thursday it would receive more weapons and equipment from Russia as the two boost their military cooperation.
This has raised concern that Belarus could be used as a staging post to attack Ukraine from the north.
