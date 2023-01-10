South Africa condemns riots in Brazil

South Africa has issued a statement strongly condemning the events that took place in Brazil on Sunday.

Rioters stormed the Congress and Supreme Court buildings in the capital city, Brasilia.

According to media reports about 1500 people have been held over Sunday's riots. They came a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in after October's election that divided Brazil.

"South Africa notes that the majority of the people of Brazil accepted the outcome of last year's free and fair general elections. The actions of the rioters will not succeed in undermining the will of the majority," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

It said South Africa reaffirms its recognition of, and confidence in, President da Silva's democratically elected government.

Political consultations with Turkey

Meanwhile, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will host her Türkiysh counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in Pretoria on Tuesday, for political consultations.

It is expected that the Türkiysh Minister's visit will enhance political and economic relations between the two countries and deepen understanding of regional and multilateral issues.

"South Africa and Türkiye maintain strategic bilateral political, economic and cultural relations that were established in 1991.

"Bilateral trade between the two countries has seen a gradual growth over recent years. During the period April to November 2022, South African exports to Türkiye increased by approximately 18 percent.

"Türkiye remains a key investment partner for South Africa and has already invested in several projects with direct capital investment estimated at about R156.80 million over the past decade," said the department.

During the Investment Conference hosted in March 2022 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Defy - owned by the Türkiysh based company Arçelik - declared a R317 million pledge towards its goods manufacturing plant in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

In September 2022, Türkiye was the single largest country contributor at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Expo with 25 companies, doubling the space it had in 2018.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)