Left Menu

Australia finalising new security pact with Pacific neighbour

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 13:02 IST
Australia finalising new security pact with Pacific neighbour
Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The leaders of Australia and neighbouring Papua New Guinea said on Thursday they are finalising a new security treaty — a move that comes as a challenge to China's growing assertiveness in the region.

Last year, China signed its own security pact with the nearby Solomon Islands, raising alarm that it could lead to a military buildup in the South Pacific region.

Australia and PNG haven't released details of their planned new treaty, but Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he expected negotiations to conclude in April and the treaty to be signed in June.

Albanese said the treaty would be based on the deep trust between the two nations. The people of Papua New Guinea showed heroism and humanity during World War II battles, he said.

"In the years ahead, Australia and Papua New Guinea have a chance to honour our shared history of service in the cause of peace — by adding to it," Albanese said.

"Deepening our defence ties and enhancing our national security cooperation, and achieving a swift conclusion to negotiations on a Bilateral Security Treaty." Albanese's remarks were part of the first address to the Papua New Guinea Parliament by a foreign leader since the nation of 10 million gained independence in 1975.

"Australia and Papua New Guinea are the closest of neighbours, we are the greatest of friends," Albanese said.

Albanese said the treaty would work to address PNG's needs, including strengthening the justice system and resolving law-and-order challenges.

In response, PNG Prime Minister James Marape welcomed Albanese and said the two leaders would meet later on Thursday to fine tune their relationship, including "support for the law and justice sector, including police, military exchanges." Marape said the safety of both countries was intertwined.

He said Australia was more than just a bilateral partner and was a parent nation, because PNG had been been under Australia's administration before gaining independence.

"One cannot talk about the Indo-Pacific without progressing the Papua New Guinea agenda because we are right in the heart and the centre of this confluence, the Indo-Pacific confluence,'' Marape said.

"In order for PNG to participate in a safer Indo-Pacific region, Papua New Guinea herself must be stronger economically." Albanese said he wanted to enhance trade between the two countries "in everything from coffee and cocoa to fisheries and tourism,'' and to work with PNG on nation-building projects including upgrading ports, roads and digital infrastructure.

Later on Thursday after the two leaders met, Albanese told reporters the discussions on the treaty had centred around increased defence cooperation and joint training of personnel, and the potential for joint operations.

Marape said the discussion had been all about the relationship with Australia.

"At no instance was China or any other nation brought into the picture," he said.

The tense relationship between Australia and China has thawed somewhat since Albanese's election victory in May 2022.

Last month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with her counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing for a new round of long-suspended China-Australia talks on foreign and strategic issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023