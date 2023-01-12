Russian-installed officials say Ukrainian 'resistance' persists in Soledar
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's Donetsk region said on Thursday that "pockets of resistance" remained in the Ukrainian town of Soledar, the TASS news agency reported.
They said the western part of the town was now under the full control of Russian forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's mobilised troops entitled to free sperm freezing - TASS
Japan's 'anti-Russian course' makes treaty talks impossible - TASS
Japan's 'anti-Russian course' makes treaty talks impossible - TASS
WRAPUP 4-Russia's Wagner mercenaries battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar's town centre
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Uncertainty over strategic town of Soledar