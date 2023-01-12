Left Menu

Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - minister

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:43 IST
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday. "It would be wrong of me to speculate ... about the outcome of the government's current consideration of this issue, which is active," Docherty said during a debate on the situation in Iran during which some lawmakers had called for proscription.

"But I can say that I think the calls right across the house, and the unity with which these calls are being made on all sides will be noted by the government and this is something that we regard as extremely serious." Proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group would mean that it would become a criminal offence in Britain to belong to the group, attend its meetings, and carry its logo in public.

The organisation is already subject to British sanctions.

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

