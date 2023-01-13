Left Menu

China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong urges British gov't to stop Hong Kong report

The reports are issued every six months. In a separate statement, the Hong Kong government said late on Thursday that it refuted the "slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks" made in Britain's report.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 06:17 IST
China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong urges British gov't to stop Hong Kong report

China's foreign ministry in Hong Kong urged the British government to stop its "so-called half-yearly report on Hong Kong", state media reported on Friday.

A spokesperson at the ministry branch said Britain's report "grossly interfered with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, and seriously trampled on international law". Britain criticised what it said was the systematic erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong by the Chinese government and a crackdown on free speech by authorities, in its latest report on the former British colony, announced in a written statement to parliament on Thursday. The reports are issued every six months.

In a separate statement, the Hong Kong government said late on Thursday that it refuted the "slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks" made in Britain's report. "The Hong Kong special administrative region is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China," the statement said, adding that the government urged Britain to "respect the basic norms governing international relations and stop interfering" in the city's affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023