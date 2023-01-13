Maha police recruitment drive: Aspirant nabbed with 'energy booster' syringe, vials in bag in Thane

A 24-year-old man taking part in the Maharashtra police recruitment drive in Thane district was nabbed allegedly for using an ''energy booster'' to bolster his performance in the physical tests, an official said on Friday.

The man is from Aurangabad district and he was held after an empty syringe and vials were found in his bag, the official said.

''The search was carried out after some candidates complained that they had seen him take an injection. He has been barred from the recruitment drive,'' he said.

