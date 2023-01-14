French foreign minister summons Iran's top diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of spying
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement.
"He was also warned that Iran's repeated violations of international law cannot go unanswered, particularly with regard to the treatment of foreign nationals whom it arbitrarily detains," the statement added.
Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who once served as Tehran's deputy defence minister, had been executed, defying calls from London for his release.
