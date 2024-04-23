French emergency services rescued 47 migrants from boat accident in which 5 died

French emergency services rescued 47 migrants from an attempt to cross the English Channel that left five people dead, including a 7-year-old girl, local official Jacques Billant told reporters.

Four out of the 47 rescued where taken to a hospital. They are not in acute risk of dying, Billant said.

He added more than 50 people decided to remain on the boat and continue their journey towards Britain. 112 people were on the board the boat, he added.

