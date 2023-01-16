Left Menu

Man crushed to death in Delhi footbridge lift shaft

A 25-year-old man was killed after being crushed between a footbridge lift and the structures wall in south Delhis Malviya Nagar, police said on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man was killed after being crushed between a footbridge lift and the structure's wall in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The victim, a vagabond, had allegedly entered the building ''illegally'' on Saturday night by removing a panel near the lift, they said. The police suspect that the man was crushed after three college students entered the lift and it moved upwards. The matter was reported to the police by the students.

An SOS call was received around 8.22 pm and the students said one of the lift gates or panels was broken. The investigating officer rushed to the spot with teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Public Works Department and the Delhi Fire Services, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary. When the lift was inspected after the three students were rescued, the man was found stuck between the wall and the machine.

''The panel near the entry gate on the foot overbridge was found missing. It seems the victim had entered the space between the wall and the lift machine through the panel,'' she said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The body has been preserved in the mortuary for autopsy, the senior officer said.

Efforts are being made to ascertain his identity, the police added. The police suspect that the man had entered the lift to steal batteries and plates inside the machine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

