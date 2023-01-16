Maha: Encounter between police and Naxalites in Gadchiroli; 2 firearms recovered
Police have recovered two firearms and a walkie-talkie charger following an encounter with Naxalites in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, officials said on Monday. After a heavy exchange of fire between the two sides, Naxalites fled into the deep forest, it said.During a search in the forest area, the police recovered a bharmar muzzle-loading crude firearm, a pistol, a walkie-talkie charger and other items of Naxalites, the release said.
Police have recovered two firearms and a walkie-talkie charger following an encounter with Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Monday. The skirmish too place at around 2 pm on Sunday when a special force of the Gadchiroli police was carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in Vedampalli forest, said a release of the office of Gadchiroli superintendent of police.
About 20 to 25 Naxalites started firing at the security personnel. After a heavy exchange of fire between the two sides, Naxalites fled into the deep forest, it said.
During a search in the forest area, the police recovered a 'bharmar' (muzzle-loading crude firearm), a pistol, a walkie-talkie charger and other items of Naxalites, the release said.
