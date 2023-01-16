Germany's defence minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernisation programs and the country's arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Lambrecht said in a statement on Monday that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany's security policy.
“The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said.
