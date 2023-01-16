Left Menu

Kremlin says Russian missiles did not target residential building in Dnipro

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:17 IST
Kremlin says Russian missiles did not target residential building in Dnipro
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian forces did not target residential buildings in its missile strike against Ukraine, two days after a Russian missile hit an apartment complex in Dnipro, in an attack that Kyiv says killed more than 30 civilians

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the "situation" in Dnipro was the result of Ukrainian counter-missiles and air defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global
4
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023