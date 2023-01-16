Left Menu

Rajasthan ACB arrests police officer for demanding bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Monday arrested an officer of the state police for demanding bribe.

The ACB had registered a case against Additional Superintendent of Police of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Divya Mittal on January 14.

Mittal is accused of demanding for herself and senior officials a bribe of Rs 2 crore, through a middleman, from a person for not including his name in a case registered with the SOG under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The ACB took a warrant from court on Sunday and started search operations at five premises of Mittal, including her office and residence in Ajmer, a flat in Jaipur, a resort and farm house in Udaipur and ancestral house in Jhunjhunu.

After searching her office, the ACB team detained her and left Ajmer for Jaipur for questioning. Later, she was placed under arrest for demanding the bribe.

According to an ACB official, the officer was mounting pressure on the complainant through her middleman.

The middleman took the complainant to Mittal's farm house in Udaipur and demanded Rs 2 crore for not including his name in the case. When the complainant expressed his inability to pay the sum, the middleman asked for Rs 1 crore and gave him two days' time, official sources said.

The complainant, however, reached the ACB office in Jaipur and lodged a complaint, they said.

''Meanwhile, after the Additional SP issued a notice to him, the complainant reached her office in Ajmer where she demanded Rs 50 lakh to settle the matter. She said that he will have to give Rs 25 lakh on the same day and the remaining Rs 25 lakh after February 11,” Additional DG (ACB) Dinesh MN said.

After some time, the same middleman called the complainant and asked him to give Rs 25 lakh at the Ajmer bypass. However, the middleman did not show up.

''The trap failed because the middleman did not come to take the money following which a case was registered against the Additional SP for demanding the bribe,” the officer said.

