Left Menu

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid, medics say

Israeli troops killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy on Monday during a raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off confrontations with residents, medics and witnesses said. The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence since Israel stepped up military sweeps in response to a spate of street attacks in its cities last year.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:47 IST
Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid, medics say

Israeli troops killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy on Monday during a raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off confrontations with residents, medics and witnesses said.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence since Israel stepped up military sweeps in response to a spate of street attacks in its cities last year. Palestinian medics said the boy was shot dead in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, during what witnesses described as a face-off between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwers. It was not immediate clear if he had taken part.

The army said troops opened fire after Palestinians attacked them with rocks, petrol bombs and improvised explosive devices. There was no word of any Israeli casualties. Also in the West Bank, Israeli security forces arrested an Italian national suspected of supporting and helping transfer money for a Palestinian terrorist group, Israel's domestic intelligence service Shin Bet said.

Italy's Foreign Ministry declined to comment. (Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

 United States
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023