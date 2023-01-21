Left Menu

Marijuana worth Rs 1 cr seized in Assam, two held

More than 100 kgs of marijuana, valued at over Rs 1 crore, was seized in Assams largest city Guwahati on Saturday and two persons were arrested in this connection, police said.This is the second major drug haul in the city in three days by the Guwahati Police.Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a north India bound-truck in Jorabat area of the city and recovered 101 kg of marijuana hidden in the drivers cabin.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:55 IST
Marijuana worth Rs 1 cr seized in Assam, two held
  • Country:
  • India

More than 100 kgs of marijuana, valued at over Rs 1 crore, was seized in Assam's largest city Guwahati on Saturday and two persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

This is the second major drug haul in the city in three days by the Guwahati Police.

''Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a north India bound-truck in Jorabat area of the city and recovered 101 kg of marijuana hidden in the driver's cabin. Two persons were arrested,'' a senior officer said. The goods vehicle was coming from Tripura, he said. Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, ''BIG HAUL! @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck traveling (travelling) from a neighbouring state at Jorabat and seized 101 kgs of marijuana. Also apprehended two accused. Well done team @assampolice.'' Notably, 320 kgs of ganja, a narcotic substance, was recovered from a truck on Thursday and one person was held by the city police. The contraband was valued at Rs 2 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023