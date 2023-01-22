Chhattisgarh: Three charred to death as car catches fire after hitting tree

Three persons were charred to death when their car caught fire after ramming into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Khaira-Podi village between Ratanpur and Pendra road on Saturday night, Ratanpur-Kota sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ashish Arora said.

A fire broke out in the car after it rammed into a tree on the side of the road. The victims could not get out of the vehicle and were charred to death, he said.

The victims, whose skeletal remains were found inside the car, are yet to be identified, the official said. The vehicle belongs to one Shahnawaz Khan of Torva area in Bilaspur, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)