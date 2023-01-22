Court seeks explanation from Delhi Police commissioner over non-updation of SCRB data

A court here sought an explanation from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora regarding the non-updation of State Crime Record Bureau's data while dismissing an anticipatory bail application. The court was hearing the bail plea of Vikas Gulati arrested for allegedly stealing sarees worth Rs 15 lakh. An FIR was registered against him at the Defence Colony police station. ''...I am of the view that the application of accused Vikas Gulati does not deserve to be allowed and is accordingly dismissed,'' Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri said in an order passed on Saturday. He also said that the investigating officer (IO) in the case did not carry out the probe in a proper manner and there was ''something more written on the wall than visible''. The court noted that the updated status of cases pending against Gulati was not mentioned in the previous involvement report submitted to the court.

''...(In) as many as seven cases, status of accused has been left blank and in seven cases, accused has been shown to be in judicial custody wherein majority cases pertain to year 2015, one case pertains to 2012 and another to 2020 which seems quite improbable as the accused is seeking anticipatory bail and during course of arguments, counsel for accused submitted that the accused at present is not in judicial custody,'' the court said.

It also issued a show cause notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Defence Colony and the IO for furnishing false information to the court.

The court said a copy of the order be sent to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South to inquire the role of the IO and SHO, and file an action taken report on January 31. ''Let explanation be sought from CP, Delhi as to why SCRB (State Crime Record Bureau) record is not being updated till date despite direction of this court about one-and-a-half years ago... with direction to fix responsibility of official concerned for failure to comply with the same,'' the judge said.

