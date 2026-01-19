Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:51 IST
Atishi writes to Amit Shah to discuss 'breakdown' of law & order in Delhi
AAP leader Atishi has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an appointment to discuss the law and order situation in the city with him. She claimed that ''breakdown'' of law and order has pushed the national capital into a climate of fear.

Citing incidents ranging from the killing of a key eyewitness to a deadly blast near the Red Fort and ''chronic police delays'', Atishi flagged a ''systemic collapse'' marked by ''lack of accountability.'' ''As the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, I am writing this letter with deep concern over the continuously deteriorating law and order situation in the capital Delhi,'' the former Delhi chief minister said.

In recent times, particularly in the last few months, ''serious'' criminal incidents have created an ''atmosphere of fear and insecurity'' among ordinary citizens, especially women, senior citizens and traders, she claimed.

In her letter, Atishi mentioned the broad daylight gunning down of Aam Aadmi Party worker Rachna Yadav. ''This was a clear case of targeted killing, as Rachna Yadav was a key eyewitness in the murder of her husband and was scheduled to testify in court on February 7, 2026,'' she wrote.

The incident is not only a failure of law and order, but also raises serious questions about the safety of witnesses, she said.

On the November blast last year near the Red Fort that killed 13 people, she said it made people fear for their safety in the city.

Atishi asserted it was her constitutional responsibility as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly to bring the concerns and expectations of Delhi residents to the home minister's attention.

