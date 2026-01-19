Rare surgery removes 10.4-kg tumour from 80-year-old's abdomen in Delhi: Hospital

A massive tumour weighing 10.4 kg was successfully removed from an 80-year-old woman's abdomen, marking one of the rarest such surgeries reported worldwide, a premier hospital in South Delhi said on Monday.

The doctors at Fortis Escorts, Okhla, said in a statement that the patient arrived at the hospital with severe abdominal swelling that had worsened over two years, leaving her abdomen visibly distended. Despite persistent discomfort, she had earlier been treated only for gastric issues, without detailed scans, they said.

The advanced imaging ordered by the doctors at Fortis Escorts revealed a huge liposarcoma, a rare cancer arising from fatty tissue measuring nearly 50 cm and compressing vital organs, including the kidneys, colon, urinary bladder and uterus, the statement said.

A multidisciplinary surgical team led by Dr Archit Pandit carried out the complex operation. The tumour had grown deep inside the abdomen, making the procedure particularly risky given the patient's age and multiple health conditions. Surgeons carefully separated the mass from surrounding organs, preserving their function and avoiding major complications, according to the statement.

''Liposarcomas of this size are exceptionally rare. While the largest reported cases globally weigh far more, tumours exceeding 10 kg are seldom seen, with very few such surgeries documented in India,'' it noted.

Despite the complexity, the patient recovered steadily and was discharged in stable condition 12 days after surgery, the hospital said. ''This surgery was about more than removing a tumour as it was about restoring dignity and quality of life,'' Dr Pandit said, noting that such outcomes are only possible through coordinated teamwork and meticulous planning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)