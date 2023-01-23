Left Menu

Visa case: Mumbai court grants pre-arrest bail to son, daughter-in-law of former minister Malik

Judge M G Deshpande granted the couple anticipatory bail.The suburban Kurla police had registered a complaint of cheating and forgery against the duo last week.According to the police, Hemelin, a French national, had submitted forged documents while applying to convert her tourist visa into a long-term visa.The duo has denied the criminal charges and claimed to be victims of fraud at the hands of an agent who they had appointed to obtain a marriage certificate, which is at the centre of the case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:12 IST
Visa case: Mumbai court grants pre-arrest bail to son, daughter-in-law of former minister Malik
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court here on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to former Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son Faraz and French daughter-in-law Laura Hemelin alias Ayesha in connection with a case of submission of alleged forged documents to extend her visa. Judge M G Deshpande granted the couple anticipatory bail.

The suburban Kurla police had registered a complaint of cheating and forgery against the duo last week.

According to the police, Hemelin, a French national, had submitted forged documents while applying to convert her tourist visa into a long-term visa.

The duo has denied the criminal charges and claimed to be victims of fraud at the hands of an agent who they had appointed to obtain a marriage certificate, which is at the centre of the case. The couple has said the agent had cheated 18 other people.

The couple, who had approached the court for anticipatory bail, claimed no cheating or forgery case was made out against them as they are neither the authors of the alleged forged marriage certificate nor had they caused any wrongful loss to any person.

An FIR (first information report) was lodged against the two under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code and section 14 (penalty for contravention of provisions) of the Foreigners Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023