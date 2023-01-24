Boy injured in IED blast triggered by CPI(Maoists) in Jharkhand

A boy was injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by outlawed CPI(Maoists) exploded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The incident occurred when the 13-year-old, boy, who was on his way to a market, came under the impact of the blast triggered by the CPI (Maoists) near Arahata village, the officer said.

The injured boy was rushed to a health centre where he was provided first aid, Officer-in-Charge of Goilkera police station, Rahul Singh said.

Earlier, two villagers had been killed in two separate IED explosions triggered by the CPI(Maoists) in the district in November and December last year.

Today's incident took place at a time when Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was holding a review meeting on development work with senior district officials before taking part in 'Khatiyan Johar' yatra in the district headquarters town of Chaibasa, around 30 to 35 km from the spot.

