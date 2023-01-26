U.S. concerned over 'regrettable' civilian casualties in Israeli raid - official

The United States was seeking information from Israel after civilians were killed during a raid by Israeli forces on Thursday in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the top State Department official for the Middle East, Barbara Leaf, said.

Briefing reporters by phone ahead of a trip to the region by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Leaf said U.S. officials had been seeking understanding of the incident and urging de-escalation, describing the civilian casualties as "regrettable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)