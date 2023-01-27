One killed in shooting at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:32 IST
One person was killed and two wounded when a shooter opened fire at a guard post outside Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said on Friday.
"The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security with a Kalashnikov assault rifle," it said.
