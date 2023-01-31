Left Menu

My car pelted with stones in Bihar's Bhojpur: JD(U)'s Upendra Kushwaha

Kushwaha, who is a member of the state legislative council, made the allegation on his official Twitter handle on Monday, tagging Kumar and the Bihar Police.Some anti-social elements attacked my car at Nayka Tola, Jagdishpur Bhojpur.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-01-2023 09:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 09:44 IST
My car pelted with stones in Bihar's Bhojpur: JD(U)'s Upendra Kushwaha
Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha, who recently raised a banner of revolt against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleged that his car was pelted with stones in Bhojpur district of the state.

Kushwaha, who is a member of the state legislative council, made the allegation on his official Twitter handle on Monday, tagging Kumar and the Bihar Police.

''Some anti-social elements attacked my car at Nayka Tola, Jagdishpur (Bhojpur). They ran away when security personnel tried to chase them,'' Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi.

The district police said it was investigating the matter and trying to identify the culprits. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Kushwaha, upon return to the state capital, claimed that he was clueless about the identity and motive of the attackers.

The former Union minister has been in a sulk ever since Kumar rebuffed speculations of his induction as deputy CM, making it clear that only RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will hold the post.

Kushwaha, who returned to the JD(U) in 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, has since been demanding that terms of the alleged deal struck with the RJD while forging alliance in August last year be made public.

