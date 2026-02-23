Left Menu

Bihar's Ambitious Budget: Aiming for Development with 'Saat Nischay-3'

The Bihar assembly has passed a bill to approve the withdrawal of over Rs 3.47 lakh crore for the 2026-27 budget, emphasizing development with justice. The state plans to implement Saat Nischay-3, aiming to double income and employment, and enhance infrastructure by 2030, placing Bihar among developed states.

The Bihar assembly approved an appropriation bill on Monday to facilitate the withdrawal of over Rs 3.47 lakh crore from the state's budget for 2026-27. The Bihar Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2026, was introduced by Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and passed by voice vote.

An impressive increase from Rs 23,885 crore in 2004-05 to the current budget size highlights the state's enhanced capacity for development, infrastructure, and social investment. Yadav emphasized Bihar's commitment to 'development with justice' through the successful first two phases of the Seven Resolves.

The state is now set to roll out the third phase, Saat Nischay-3, aiming to elevate Bihar to a developed state by 2030. Initiatives target doubling income, creating one crore jobs, and expanding opportunities for 94 lakh poor families, reflecting a focus on easing citizens' lives under 'Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan.'

