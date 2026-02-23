Left Menu

Bihar among poorest in country, lags in employment, per capita income: Tejashwi

In the 21 years of NDA rule, Bihar has become the poorest state with the lowest per capita income, houses the greatest number of unemployed people, and lags in sports and other sectors, he claimed.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday claimed that under NDA rule, the state has become the poorest in the country and lags in employment, per capita income and sports. Yadav made the remarks outside the House during the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly. ''In the 21 years of NDA rule, Bihar has become the poorest state with the lowest per capita income, houses the greatest number of unemployed people, and lags in sports and other sectors,'' he claimed. The state of investment, education and health is also dismal, he added. The RJD leader further claimed that the state was witnessing ''crime, corruption, misgovernance, dictatorship and bureaucratic hijacking of governance'' at an alarming level. ''Gangrapes, kidnappings and murders are happening in the state daily. Neither is the government taking action, nor does it have answers when questions are raised in the House,'' Yadav alleged. In response, minister Ashok Choudhary told reporters that Yadav needs to ''fix his data'' because ''all his utterances are lies''. ''The state's development is here for people to see. They are witness to work being done in agriculture and infrastructure sectors. They are also seeing improvement in the law-and-order situation. Per capita income has increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 68,000 during the two-decade NDA rule. Individuals living below the poverty line have decreased from 40 per cent to 16 per cent.'' Yadav had also said that it is a ''misfortune'' of the state that it has an ''unconscious'' chief minister. ''These corrupt people have drained out the exchequer and, in the coming days, the state will not be left with enough money to pay salaries of government employees,'' he alleged. To this, Choudhary said, ''That is the concern of the government. He need not worry about that.''

