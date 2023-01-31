Left Menu

Britain says Russia likely conducted attacks around Ukraine's Vuhledar, Pavlivka

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:43 IST
Britain says Russia likely conducted attacks around Ukraine's Vuhledar, Pavlivka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces have likely conducted attacks around the Ukrainian towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in the past three days, and may be aiming to develop a new axis of advance into Donetsk, Britain said in a regular intelligence update on Tuesday.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make local gains in the (Bakhmut) sector," the update added.

"However, it is unlikely that Russia has sufficient uncommitted troops in the area to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023