Italy government ready to support Draghi for possible EU envoy job

Italy's government would be happy to support former premier Mario Draghi for a possible new job as a European Union envoy, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:56 IST
Italy's government would be happy to support former premier Mario Draghi for a possible new job as a European Union envoy, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday. German newspaper Handelsblatt reported this week that Draghi is being considered for the position of special envoy for EU's "Global Gateway" strategy.

"If he wants (it), he will be supported by all of us" in the government, Tajani said at an event in Rome, when asked about the possible appointment. Brussels unveiled the 300-billion-euro ($327.36 billion) "Global Gateway" global infrastructure spending plan in 2021, calling it a better, greener alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Beijing launched its plan in 2013 to boost its trade links with the rest of the world and Central Asia is among the regions where China has since heavily invested. Draghi is highly respected in EU circles as a former head of the European Central Bank (ECB) who helped shore up the euro during the sovereign debt crisis of 2011-2012.

He led a grand coalition government in Italy during 2021-2022 which was replaced by Giorgia Meloni's right-wing administration in October. ($1 = 0.9164 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

