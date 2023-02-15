Left Menu

Poland rejects EU arguments on Constitutional Tribunal

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-02-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:18 IST
Piotr Muller Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland rejects the European Commissions arguments regarding its Constitutional Tribunal, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, after the Commission said that it had decided to refer Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union for violations of EU law by the Tribunal.

"These arguments have been raised by the European Commission but we do not agree with them," Piotr Muller said. "In other countries, like Spain or Germany, the Constitutional Tribunal places the constitution above EU law and we maintain our opinion on this topic."

