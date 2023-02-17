Left Menu

President Ruto commends role of Church in development of the country

The President said investments by faith organisations have helped thousands of Kenyans access quality education and health care services across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-02-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 17:27 IST
President Ruto commends role of Church in development of the country
The President was speaking when he met His Beatitude Pope Theodoros ll, The Greek Orthodox Patriach of Alexandria and All Africa who paid him a courtesy call at State House. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kenya

President William Ruto has commended the role of the Church in the development of the country.

 

The President said investments by faith organisations have helped thousands of Kenyans access quality education and health care services across the country.

The President was speaking when he met His Beatitude Pope Theodoros ll, The Greek Orthodox Patriach of Alexandria and All Africa who paid him a courtesy call at State House.

“Faith organisations including the Orthodox Church have gone beyond pastoral work and shown a commitment to development issues in Kenya and Africa that have made a real impact our country.”

Pope Theodoros said the Orthodox Church commits to more philanthropy in Kenya.

The Orthodox Church has 1.2 million members in Kenya and 400 clergy.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023