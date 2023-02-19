Left Menu

Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, several casualties - witnesses, official source

Israeli officials have rarely acknowledged responsibility for specific operations. Iran has expanded its military presence in Syria in recent years and has a foothold in most state-controlled areas, with thousands of members of militias and local paramilitary groups under its command, Western intelligence sources say.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2023 04:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 04:36 IST
Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, several casualties - witnesses, official source

An Israeli rocket strike hit a building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of central Damascus early on Sunday, near a large security complex close to Iranian installations, witnesses and an official source said.

The strike damaged several buildings in the densely populated district close to Omayyad square in the heart of the capital, where multi-storey security buildings are located within residential areas. A police official said on state media that there were several casualties and injured.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined comment. For almost a decade, Israel has been carrying out air strikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored weapons transfers and personnel deployments in next-door Syria. Israeli officials have rarely acknowledged responsibility for specific operations.

Iran has expanded its military presence in Syria in recent years and has a foothold in most state-controlled areas, with thousands of members of militias and local paramilitary groups under its command, Western intelligence sources say. Israel has also in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023