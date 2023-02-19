Russia's war on Ukraine latest: U.S., Moscow trade barbs over 'crimes against humanity' claim

The United States has concluded that Russia has committed "crimes against humanity" during its nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, said Vice President Kamala Harris. Moscow responded that Washington was trying to foment crisis with the allegation. DIPLOMACY

* U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China's top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi at a Munich conference of consequences should China provide material support to Russia's invasion, while Harris said Chinese support would reward aggression. * Wang said China has "neither stood by idly nor thrown fuel on the fire" regarding the crisis in Ukraine, and continues to call for peace and dialogue.

* France wants Russia defeated in Ukraine but does not want to "crush Russia" on its own soil, said President Emmanuel Macron. * The European Union is urgently exploring ways for member countries to team up to buy munitions for Ukraine. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU "can move mountains" to supply more ammunition.

* Britain offered to help countries willing to send aircraft to Ukraine now, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, urging allies to maintain their support. * Poland is ready to support Ukraine with MiG jets, but only if a U.S.-led coalition is formed, said Prime Minister Morawiecki.

* The Netherlands said it would close its consulate in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and limit the number of Russian diplomats allowed at their embassy in The Hague, over efforts "to secretly get intelligence agents into the Netherlands". Moscow said it would respond. * The U.S. government has spoken with Elon Musk about the use of Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine, Blinken said after Musk's SpaceX said it had taken steps to prevent Ukraine's military from using the service for controlling drones.

FIGHTING * Most of Ukraine has power despite a series of major Russian attacks on the generating system, said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

* Blasts wounded two civilians and shattered several hundred windows in the west Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi as Russia fired missiles from the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine's air force said Russia launched four Kalibr missiles, two of which were shot down by air defences. * Russia's defence ministry said a push by its forces had captured of Hrianykivka, a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region 180 km (110 miles) north of Bakhmut, the scene of recent fierce fighting.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

