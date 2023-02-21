Student dies under suspicious circumstances in UP

A student died under suspicious circumstances in the Bisauli area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Monday when Gyanendra (17), a Class 10 student, had gone to the house of one Sanjeev and his wife Poonam in Disauliganj village, they said.

After some time of his reaching there, the couple called Gyanendra's family that he has fainted. When the relatives reached the place, he had died, police said.

According to the family, there were injury marks on Gyanendra's body.

Sher Singh, the father of the deceased, has accused Sanjeev and his wife of killing his son.

Police said they have taken the couple into custody for questioning.

The body has been sent for postmortem, they said.

Gyanendra’s exams for Class 10 were currently going on.

