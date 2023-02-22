Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Sept. 11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank assets -U.S. judge

A U.S. judge decided on Tuesday that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks are not entitled to seize $3.5 billion of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Taliban. U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said he was "constitutionally restrained" from finding that the Taliban was Afghanistan's legitimate government, a precursor for attaching assets belonging to Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB.

Ex-Mexico drug czar convicted in U.S. of taking bribes from cartel

A former Mexican law enforcement official once in charge of his country's fight against drug traffickers was convicted on Tuesday on U.S. charges that he took millions of dollars in bribes from the infamous Sinaloa cartel. Federal prosecutors in the New York City borough of Brooklyn said Genaro Garcia Luna accepted bribes from the cartel once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in exchange for protection from arrest, safe passage for cocaine shipments and tipoffs about forthcoming law enforcement operations.

Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA, FBI, New York police over assassination

A daughter of Malcolm X, the civil rights activist assassinated 58 years ago to the day on Tuesday, has filed notices that she intends to sue the FBI, the CIA, New York City police and others for his death. Ilyasah Shabazz accused various federal and New York government agencies of fraudulently concealing evidence that they "conspired to and executed their plan to assassinate Malcolm X."

Biden administration unveils broad asylum restrictions at U.S.-Mexico border

The United States could bar tens of thousands of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border from claiming asylum under a proposal unveiled on Tuesday that would be the most wide-ranging attempt yet by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to deter unauthorized crossings. Under the new rules, migrants who do not schedule an appointment at a U.S. border port of entry or use humanitarian programs available to certain nationalities would be ineligible for asylum except in certain cases. They must also first seek and be denied protection in countries they pass through to be able to claim asylum once in the United States.

U.S. groups suing to ban abortion pill lose bid for early trial

A Texas federal judge on Tuesday refused to set an accelerated trial schedule for a lawsuit by anti-abortion groups seeking to end U.S. sales of the abortion pill mifepristone, in a case that could severely disrupt access to medication abortion nationwide. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo rejected the groups' request to skip a hearing on whether to halt sales of the pill temporarily until the case is fully heard and instead go straight to trial. The Biden administration had opposed the request.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cicilline to resign, head Rhode Island foundation

Democratic U.S. Representative David Cicilline, a leading voice for gay rights and a critic of Big Tech's market power who has represented Rhode Island in Congress for over a decade, said Tuesday that he will resign from office effective June 1. In a surprise announcement, Cicilline, a former Providence mayor, said he will become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, a major funder of nonprofit organizations in the state.

U.S. orders Norfolk Southern to clean polluted Ohio derailment site

The U.S. government on Tuesday ordered rail operator Norfolk Southern Corp to clean up contaminated soil and water at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and to attend all public meetings with local residents. The Environmental Protection Agency order requires Norfolk Southern to submit a work plan for EPA approval for the clean up associated with the Feb. 3 derailment. The wreck of the train loaded with toxic chemicals resulted in a fire that sent clouds of smoke over the town. Thousands of residents had to evacuate while railroad crews drained and burned off chemicals.

Abortion rights at stake in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will decide which state Supreme Court candidates will advance to an April election that carries profound consequences for abortion rights, control of the state government and the 2024 presidential election. Four candidates – two liberals and two conservatives – are on the ballot, with the top two finishers moving on to a one-on-one matchup in April that will determine whether a right-wing or left-wing majority controls the state's seven-member high court.

U.S. Supreme Court torn over challenge to internet firms' legal shield

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday expressed uncertainty over whether to narrow a legal shield protecting internet companies from a wide array of lawsuits in a major case involving YouTube and the family of an American student fatally shot in a 2015 rampage by Islamist militants in Paris. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old student at California State University, Long Beach who was studying in France, of a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit against Google LLC-owned YouTube. Google and YouTube are part of Alphabet Inc.

U.S. urges rail industry, Congress to boost safety measures after toxic derailment

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday urged major railroads and Congress to take significant steps to boost train safety and said he would pursue new regulations without action by lawmakers after a toxic derailment in Ohio. "This represents an important moment to redouble our efforts to make this far less likely to happen again," Buttigieg told reporters ahead of the announcement, calling on Congress to "untie our hands so that we can do more."

