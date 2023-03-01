Left Menu

Himachal approves 34 industrial projects of Rs 1,754 cr investment

Himachal Pradeshs Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority approved 34 projects for setting up new industrial enterprises and the expansion of existing units in its 26th meeting held on February 28, an official release said on Wednesday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:26 IST
Himachal approves 34 industrial projects of Rs 1,754 cr investment
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority approved 34 projects for setting up new industrial enterprises and the expansion of existing units in its 26th meeting held on February 28, an official release said on Wednesday. These projects involve a total proposed investment of Rs 1,754.44 crores (approximately) with employment avenues for about 3,635 persons. The meeting, held late on Tuesday, was chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the release said. The new proposals have been approved for manufacturing frozen snacks, bathroom fittings and accessories, LPG cylinder refilling, Bulletproof Ballistic Helmets and Jacket, bottles, containers and other items. The projects approved in the pharma sector included projects for manufacturing of dry syrups, tablet, capsule, ointment, dry and liquid injections, inhalers, nasal sprays, eye and ear drops and pre-filled syringes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023