Himachal approves 34 industrial projects of Rs 1,754 cr investment

Himachal Pradesh's Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority approved 34 projects for setting up new industrial enterprises and the expansion of existing units in its 26th meeting held on February 28, an official release said on Wednesday. These projects involve a total proposed investment of Rs 1,754.44 crores (approximately) with employment avenues for about 3,635 persons. The meeting, held late on Tuesday, was chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the release said. The new proposals have been approved for manufacturing frozen snacks, bathroom fittings and accessories, LPG cylinder refilling, Bulletproof Ballistic Helmets and Jacket, bottles, containers and other items. The projects approved in the pharma sector included projects for manufacturing of dry syrups, tablet, capsule, ointment, dry and liquid injections, inhalers, nasal sprays, eye and ear drops and pre-filled syringes.

