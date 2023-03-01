Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 16:02 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday said that it did not believe a statement by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak that Ukraine does not attack Russian territory.
On Tuesday, Russian officials said Ukraine had attempted a series of drone attacks on Russian territory.
